Glencoe police, BCA seek public's help finding 15-year-old

Police in Glencoe, Minn., are seeking the public’s help in finding a teenager last seen in that town more than two weeks ago.

Investigators believe Treasure Robinson, 15, may have met someone online before going missing and may be in the Twin Cities area, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Treasure was last seen in Glencoe, west of Minneapolis, on Sept. 17. Her family is concerned for her well-being “and there isn’t a line of communication between them at this time,” the BCA said Tuesday on its Minnesota crime alert network.

The BCA described the teen as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 350 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and glasses. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Glencoe police at (320) 854-6531 or dial 911.