Afghan refugee resource hub opens in Minneapolis

Sarah Thamer
Minneapolis
The door to a cultural center
The entrance to the Afghan Cultural Society’s new support center is seen on Thursday in Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

Share

A new resource center for Afghan refugees opened its doors Thursday in Minneapolis. The center on Cedar Avenue will serve as a resettlement support space for Afghan refugees in the Twin Cities.

The center will help connect refugees to housing, education, basic needs and more, said Nasreen Sajady, advocacy director with the Afghan Cultural Society.

Sajady said a center like this is critical for Minnesota’s Afghan refugees because not only is it connecting people to area resources, but it’s also helping parents navigate school conferences with their children, translating important documents and creating a welcoming environment for those who had to flee and start a new life.

The Afghan Cultural Society, along with other area organizations, helped make the center possible, and they anticipate working with hundreds of Afghan refugees in the coming months.

Two women wearing traditional Afghan dresses smile
Afghan Cultural Society co-founders Nasreen Sajady and Amina Baha pose for a photo during an open house at the organization’s new support center in Minneapolis on Thursday.
Ben Hovland | MPR News

MPR News is Reader Funded

Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory