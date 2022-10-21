Afghan refugee resource hub opens in Minneapolis

A new resource center for Afghan refugees opened its doors Thursday in Minneapolis. The center on Cedar Avenue will serve as a resettlement support space for Afghan refugees in the Twin Cities.

The center will help connect refugees to housing, education, basic needs and more, said Nasreen Sajady, advocacy director with the Afghan Cultural Society.

Sajady said a center like this is critical for Minnesota’s Afghan refugees because not only is it connecting people to area resources, but it’s also helping parents navigate school conferences with their children, translating important documents and creating a welcoming environment for those who had to flee and start a new life.

The Afghan Cultural Society, along with other area organizations, helped make the center possible, and they anticipate working with hundreds of Afghan refugees in the coming months.

Afghan Cultural Society co-founders Nasreen Sajady and Amina Baha pose for a photo during an open house at the organization’s new support center in Minneapolis on Thursday. Ben Hovland | MPR News