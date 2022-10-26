Trump endorses Minnesota GOP gubernatorial contender Scott Jensen

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Minnesota GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen, saying he would be a “great governor.”

“Strong on both fighting Crime and delivering Solid and Sensible Education, the results will be quickly seen — and there won’t be any more fiery takeovers of police precincts,” Trump wrote late Tuesday night. “Minnesota will be Great Again. Dr. Scott Jensen has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Jensen’s campaign issued a statement expressing gratitude for the recognition, while suggesting his campaign had not “actively sought” an endorsement from Trump or other political leaders in his race against incumbent DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

“As this campaign takes the lead in the polls, I expect many individuals and organizations to ride the momentum and endorse our campaign,” Jensen said in the statement.

In response, Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin noted an April speech in which Jensen suggested DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon should be jailed for his handling of elections in Minnesota — and Martin said Trump has now "rewarded" Jensen.

“Fortunately, voters who don’t want their governor to jail their political enemies and spread dangerous lies about our elections can prevent that from happening in Minnesota by re-electing Tim Walz," Martin wrote in response to Trump's endorsement of Jensen.

It was Trump’s second Minnesota endorsement of the day: he had formally offered his support to Republican Secretary of State contender Kim Crockett on Tuesday morning. It also comes just hours after the Washington Post reported Trump was poised to hire senior staff for his own campaign, a possible 2024 presidential run.

It isn’t clear what Trump’s endorsement might mean in Minnesota. He lost the state by 233,000 votes, a 7 percentage point margin, in the 2020 election.