A fire Saturday morning in Minneapolis left a house uninhabitable just after hours a man was found shot to death inside the same building.

Police said any connection between the homicide and fire wasn’t immediately clear, and both remain under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 2700 block of 15th Avenue South at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. They were able to put out the flames on the first floor on the home, but the fire had extended to the second story. Firefighters then began to fight the fire from the outside, before finally dousing the flames. No one was found inside the home at the time of the fire.

Just hours earlier, around 11:25 p.m. Friday, police responding to a report of a shooting found a man with a fatal gunshot wound inside the home. According to police, investigators believe the victim got into an argument with a man he knew, and that the altercation escalated into gunfire.

It is the 72nd homicide that Minneapolis police have investigated this year. Authorities have not reported any arrests in the case.