Colder than normal into next week; Snow chances ramp up Monday into Tuesday

Our Twin Cities Thursday high temperature of 68 degrees equaled our average Twin Cities high for May 11. The highs in the lower 30s that we saw yesterday and that we’ll see again today are typical of early December. Our average Twin Cities high is 44 degrees on Nov. 12.

Highs will be in the 20s across much of Minnesota Saturday afternoon, with lower 30s in the metro area, southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. It’ll be a bit breezy, so wind chill temps will be in the teens in many areas, with single-digit wind chills at times in far western Minnesota

Temperature trends

Sunday highs will be in the 20s in many areas, with lower 30s in the metro area, southeastern Minnesota and much of western Wisconsin:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Winds will be light on Sunday, as a high pressure system settles in over Minnesota:

Sunday noon forecast wind gusts National Weather Service

Back to temperatures, Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to be in the lower 30s Monday and Tuesday, then around 30 Wednesday followed by mid 20s Thursday and around 20 on Friday.

Snow chances

A few passing flurries are possible in Minnesota this Saturday, and parts of western Wisconsin will see a few flurries or light snow showers. Substantial lake-enhanced snow totals are expected today and tonight in portions of north-central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan:

Saturday/Saturday night snow forecast National Weather Service

A low-pressure system is expected to spread snow into western Minnesota Sunday night and the snow coverage will probably expand to include the remainder of Minnesota and western Wisconsin on Monday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday:

Simulated radar from 5 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Monday NOAA, via Tropicaltidbits.com

Some forecast models show periods of snow continuing Monday night and Tuesday in many areas. Even if the snow isn’t particularly heavy, it can add up over the two-day period. Check forecast updates, there may very well be enough snow to shovel and plow from Monday into Tuesday.

We have updated weather information for Minnesota and western Wisconsin on the Minnesota Public Radio News network, and on the MPR News live weather blog.

Weather nugget

The Minnesota State Climatology Office and the National Weather Service have the following listing for this date in weather history:

November 12, 1940: Record low highs are set in west central Minnesota. Alexandria records a high of 8 degrees Fahrenheit, Springfield and Willmar have highs of 10 degrees, and St. Cloud and Minneapolis have highs of 11 degrees.

I checked, and the high of 11 degrees in 1940 is still our record cold Nov. 12 high temp in the Twin Cities.

Programming note

