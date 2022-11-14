Boil water advisory issued for parts of Maplewood, eastern St. Paul

St. Paul Regional Water Services is cautioning customers in parts of Maplewood and parts of St. Paul's east side to boil water before cooking or drinking.

The utility said late Sunday that a problem at its Ferndale water tower caused a loss of water pressure that may have let contaminants seep into the supply of treated water. As of Monday morning they were continuing to advise residents in the area to boil water for at least three minutes to make sure it is safe for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth — or use bottled water until the advisory is lifted.

“There is no evidence that contamination has entered the distribution system at this time,” the utility reported. “St. Paul Regional Water Services staff have restored system pressure and are conducting water quality testing to ensure the water is safe to drink.”

The affected area is generally from Conway Avenue on the south to Holloway Avenue on the north, and from Beebe and McKnight roads on the west to Century Avenue on the east. A map showing the exact details of the affected area can be found here.

The same general area had a boil water order in August, after a water pumping station lost power and caused a drop in water pressure.