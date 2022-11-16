Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Highs by Friday and Saturday will only be in the teens
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning.
Snow so far
The prolonged snowfall since Monday is adding up across Minnesota. Three-day totals are ranging from 3 to 5 inches across much of central and south-central Minnesota.
On the North Shore it’s really piling up — 21 inches in Finland, Minn., in the higher terrain along Lake Superior.
The additional snowfall over the past 24 hours has been lighter with mainly 1 to 2 inches in central and southeastern Minnesota.
Snow showers continue into Thursday
Light snow will taper off to more flurry activity Wednesday with the exception of the North Shore, where some heavier snow showers will persist.
Additional snowfall will generally be light for most of Minnesota but portions of the North Shore could see an additional 6 to 8 inches in a few spots.
Brace for bitter cold
A blast of unusually cold air for mid-November will dive south out of Canada over the next couple of days bringing temperatures that will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal.
Subzero wind chills will set in Thursday night into early Friday for much of Minnesota.
Highs by Friday and Saturday will only be in the teens.
