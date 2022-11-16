Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning.

Snow so far

The prolonged snowfall since Monday is adding up across Minnesota. Three-day totals are ranging from 3 to 5 inches across much of central and south-central Minnesota.

Total snowfall from 6 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Wednesday National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

On the North Shore it’s really piling up — 21 inches in Finland, Minn., in the higher terrain along Lake Superior.

Total snowfall along the North Shore National Weather Service

The additional snowfall over the past 24 hours has been lighter with mainly 1 to 2 inches in central and southeastern Minnesota.

Snowfall totals from the past 24 hours NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Snow showers continue into Thursday

Light snow will taper off to more flurry activity Wednesday with the exception of the North Shore, where some heavier snow showers will persist.

Forecast snow showers Wednesday 10 a.m. through Thursday 10 p.m. NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Additional snowfall will generally be light for most of Minnesota but portions of the North Shore could see an additional 6 to 8 inches in a few spots.

Forecast additional snowfall 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Brace for bitter cold

A blast of unusually cold air for mid-November will dive south out of Canada over the next couple of days bringing temperatures that will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal.

Forecast temperatures Wednesday into Friday as cold air plunges south out of Canada into Minnesota NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Subzero wind chills will set in Thursday night into early Friday for much of Minnesota.

Forecast wind chills Thursday evening into Friday morning NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

Highs by Friday and Saturday will only be in the teens.

Forecast high temperatures Friday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather