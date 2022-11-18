Minnesota Twins unveil new uniform designs

The Minnesota Twins unveiled a set of new uniforms Friday, in what the team says is its first “complete design revamp” in 35 years.

There was a special design reveal at Mall of America in which Twins players past and present showed off four new uniform designs, the culmination of a process that started more than two years ago.

There are new primary home and primary road uniforms, a new alternate home uniform, and a second alternate design for either home or road games.

The Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton shows off a new alternate home uniform featuring "Twin Cities" spelled out across the chest. Brace Hemmelgarn | Minnesota Twins

Some of the changes are subtle, others not so much. The team said the goal was to create a new, cohesive approach after several years of an “out-of-sync hodgepodge of logos and design elements from different eras.”

“Our new look reflects the North Star we’ve set our organization towards, as it celebrates our special bond with our home community, honors our heritage and pushes us into the future in a dynamic, modern and uniquely Minnesotan way," Twins Executive Vice President Joe Pohlad said in a statement.

“We cannot wait to take the field in these fun, vibrant new uniforms that — like our organization itself — are inspired by the past and built for the future.”

The Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton shows off a new home uniform, featuring a new font and brighter colors. Brace Hemmelgarn | Minnesota Twins

The familiar “TC” logo is mostly the same, with only “subtle changes in weight and composition,” the team said.

The franchise is introducing a new, cohesive font on its uniforms, as well as brighter red and white colors, and a “boldly dark” navy blue.

A Minnesota Twins baseball player shows off a new "M" hat featuring a red "North Star." The team unveiled the new uniforms on Friday. Brace Hemmelgarn | Minnesota Twins

It's bringing back an “M” hat for the first time since 2013, this time also featuring a red North Star.

And there'll be a new alternate cream-and-blue home uniform featuring “Twin Cities” spelled out across the chest, and “M” and “StP” marks on the left sleeve. The Twins said they'll be the “first professional team to feature ‘Twin Cities’ across their chest” on their uniforms.

