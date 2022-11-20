Two people dead from shooting near NDSU in Fargo

Two men are dead following a shooting just south of the North Dakota State University campus in Fargo.

It happened around 3:20 Saturday morning in the 1000 block of 15th Street North, just west of the Johnson Soccer Complex and two blocks south of the college campus. Officers found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both residents of Fargo, dead.

Fargo Police Department said in a tweet that the two men who died in the shooting on Saturday knew each other. The department said it is actively investigating the cause of these deaths while it awaits autopsy results.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fargo police at (701) 451-7660.

