Man accused of yelling anti-gay slur, pulling out gun in Minneapolis LGBTQ bar

A Minneapolis man is facing felony charges after allegedly pulling out a gun and threatening staff at an LGBTQ bar.

Hennepin County prosecutors say Conell Walter Harris, 30, entered 19 Bar in Loring Park late Monday where staff and customers said he was "acting strangely,” according to court documents.

When an employee asked to see his ID, Harris became upset and a bartender asked him to leave.

Harris allegedly refused, pulled out a gun, and threatened staff members. A patron got between Harris and a bartender in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, police said in court documents.

Authorities say Harris yelled profanities at the staff — including an anti-gay slur — before stepping outside. He came back in and started playing pool just before officers arrived.

Police say Harris resisted arrest and repeatedly reached into his sweatshirt pocket, where officers allegedly recovered a .45 caliber Glock.

Harris is charged with making violent threats and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The incident is less than two weeks after a gunman killed five and injured at least 25 others at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, Colo.