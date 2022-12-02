Updraft®

Mild southeast, snow develops northwest; windy late

Winds increase Friday night, colder Saturday

Sven Sundgaard
cover
Our next fast moving system will bring snow showers to northwest Minnesota initially midday Friday that will spread east and southeast
NOAA via pivotal weather

Share

Highs will be 40 in southeast Minnesota while temperatures will be only in the teens in the northwest. A winter weather advisory goes into effect midday into Friday night in northern Minnesota as snow and wind develop. It’ll be windy and colder for everyone Friday night into Saturday.

A day of change Friday with more wind and snow ahead

There will be quite the contrast in high temperatures Friday with readings near 40 in southeast Minnesota but only teens in the northwest.

fri high 7p
Forecast high temperatures Friday
NOAA via pivotal weather

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for northern Minnesota Friday into Friday night for 1 to 3 inches of snow but also high winds blowing the snow and reducing visibilities.

hazards 6a
A winter weather advisory covers much of northwest and northern Minnesota Friday into Friday night with wind advisories (brown) in western Minnesota
NOAA via pivotal weather

Snow showers will start midday in northwest Minnesota and sweep south and southeast.

Fri precip 7p
Forecast precipitation 4 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday
College of DuPage Weather

Northern Minnesota will see the bulk of snowfall accumulations but a coating of snow is possible farther south as well Friday evening and overnight. Patchy ice is possible in northeast Minnesota initially as well as a few sprinkles southeast.

48 hr snow
Forecast snowfall Friday into Friday night
NOAA via pivotal weather

Winds then increase late Friday into Friday night again with much colder air Saturday. Highs will be in the teens and single digits with subzero wind chills for most.

MPR News is Reader Funded

Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory