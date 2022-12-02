Mild southeast, snow develops northwest; windy late

Highs will be 40 in southeast Minnesota while temperatures will be only in the teens in the northwest. A winter weather advisory goes into effect midday into Friday night in northern Minnesota as snow and wind develop. It’ll be windy and colder for everyone Friday night into Saturday.

A day of change Friday with more wind and snow ahead

There will be quite the contrast in high temperatures Friday with readings near 40 in southeast Minnesota but only teens in the northwest.

Forecast high temperatures Friday NOAA via pivotal weather

A winter weather advisory goes into effect for northern Minnesota Friday into Friday night for 1 to 3 inches of snow but also high winds blowing the snow and reducing visibilities.

A winter weather advisory covers much of northwest and northern Minnesota Friday into Friday night with wind advisories (brown) in western Minnesota NOAA via pivotal weather

Snow showers will start midday in northwest Minnesota and sweep south and southeast.

Forecast precipitation 4 a.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday College of DuPage Weather

Northern Minnesota will see the bulk of snowfall accumulations but a coating of snow is possible farther south as well Friday evening and overnight. Patchy ice is possible in northeast Minnesota initially as well as a few sprinkles southeast.

Forecast snowfall Friday into Friday night NOAA via pivotal weather

Winds then increase late Friday into Friday night again with much colder air Saturday. Highs will be in the teens and single digits with subzero wind chills for most.