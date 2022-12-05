St. Paul police fatally shot a man Monday evening in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, after officers responded to reports of a domestic assault.

Authorities said officers were called just after 6 p.m. to the area of Earl Street and Hudson Road, just north of Interstate 94 and east of downtown. A caller reported an assault in progress by an armed man.

According to a police account of what happened, officers set up a perimeter to contain the suspect and then saw him on Hudson Road, with a gun. Officers believed he was attempting to carjack a passerby.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster said an officer in a police vehicle struck the suspect in the street.

“Officers exited their vehicle to find the man standing in front of them, with the handgun still in his hand,” he said. “Officers discharged multiple rounds, striking the man in his torso and leg. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for St. Paul fire paramedics.”

The man died a short time later at a hospital.

Ernster said the officers involved in the shooting were wearing body cameras that were activated. The state's Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

Mayor Melvin Carter issued a statement early Tuesday calling the shooting “a painful trauma that will impact the family and friends of the deceased, the men and women of our Saint Paul Police Department, and our entire community for a very long time.”

“There is much more to learn about this incident, and those answers will come. I am working closely with Chief Henry and the BCA to ensure a thorough, timely, and transparent investigation will occur, as our community has agreed to engage in. We are committed to the release of body cam footage as quickly as possible,” Carter wrote.