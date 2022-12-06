Several Minnesota hospital systems report tentative contract deals with nurses

Several Minnesota health systems are reporting tentative contract agreements with their union nurses, potentially averting a walkout scheduled to start in just days.

Allina, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial, Methodist and Fairview West in the Twin Cities — along with St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth — are reporting tentative deals, and that the union has rescinded its strike notice.

The deals are subject to ratification by union members.

“Allina Health is pleased with the settlement, which reflects the priorities of both parties and is fair and equitable to our employees, patients and communities. We are thankful to be able to return our full attention to caring for the community at this time of increased illness and demand,” Allina officials said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Minnesota Nurses Association, or from other affected hospital systems.

The union had said last week that 15,000 of its members were set begin a strike next Sunday at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area, if contract deals were not reached. That follows a three-day strike at 15 hospitals in September.

Check back for updates.

