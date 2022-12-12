Metrodome down: Remembering Minnesota's epic 2010 snow storm

College campuses shut down. Shows were postponed. Sports stadiums, well… collapsed.

It was the snow storm of Dec. 10 and 11, 2010, also called the “domebuster.” It is still considered the fifth-largest snowfall ever recorded in the Twin Cities, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 A pedestrian walks down a barren Snelling Avenue in St. Paul on Dec. 11, 2010. Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News file 1 of 6 Braving the snow and wind in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul on Dec. 11, 2010. Nikki Tundel | MPR News file 2 of 6 Latoya Tate and her daughter Tranecia Tate, 4, trudge through snow drifts along a University Avenue sidewalk in St. Paul on Dec. 11, 2010. Jeffrey Thompson | MPR News file Next Slide

Shakopee saw the highest total at 21.5”. Area gusts clocked 30 mph.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported at least 16.5”, leading it to close for 19 hours. The last time it had closed for snow was March 1965. Metro snowfall totals ranged from around 9.9" to 21.5".

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Chris Yang blows snow near Dale Street in St. Paul on Dec. 11, 2010. MPR Photo/Jeffrey Thompson 1 of 8 Out for a walk on Randolph Avenue in St. Paul on Dec. 11, 2010, following one of the area's biggest snowfalls in decades. Nikki Tundel | MPR News file 2 of 8 Deer stand in the snow in near Afton, Minn. as a heavy storm blew snow and high winds throughout the Midwest. Linda Fantin | MPR News file Next Slide

The storm went into full force that Friday night through Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Daughter Claire Zdechlik poses on a pile of snow outside MPR News Assistant Program Director Erin Warhol's door. Erin Warhol | MPR News file

At 5 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, the Metrodome roof collapsed. Accumulated snow sent the Teflon-coated fiberglass roof downwards in the sports stadium. Nobody was hurt.

A worker attaches a new panel to the roof of the Metrodome in Minneapolis on June 13, 2011. Nikki Tundel | MPR News file

Snow entered through a gaping hole above the 30-yard line. A 10-yard-long piece of the pillowy-looking roof flapped in the wind. The attached speakers held on above the seats, which sat low enough to be unaffected.

Snow falls into the field from a hole in the collapsed roof of the Metrodome. Ann Heisenfelt | AP

It was the fourth time the Metrodome top fell from heavy snow, the first three within the first three years of its existence.

Nostalgia hits twelve years later as we look into this week’s forecast of a wintry ice mix, though much less snow is expected.

Slow moving winter storm To impact Minnesota this week

The coldest air of the season so far will move in. Expect Tuesday gusts between 25 and 45 mph, increasing as you go south.

Rain, snow and freezing rain develop southwest Monday night and move northeast Tuesday. Rain and snow will continue on and off Wednesday with heavy snow developing near Lake Superior.

Periods of snow will continue Thursday into the weekend. Rain and snow showers spread east and north through Tuesday into Wednesday across the state.