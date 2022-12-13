Ice, snow and rain spread across Minnesota Tuesday into Tuesday night

An icy, wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is spreading across Minnesota early Tuesday. Most snowfall Tuesday will be across central and western Minnesota. The snow fills in north and northeast into Wednesday with heavy snow for northeast Minnesota Wednesday.

Ice, wintry mix spreads east and north Tuesday

Freezing rain and a wintry mix of rain and snow has been falling in southwest Minnesota making for ice accumulations in some places. Some places will see potentially 0.25 inches or more of ice.

Forecast ice accumulation early Tuesday NOAA via pivotal weather

The wintry mix of freezing rain, snow and rain will spread east and northeast through the morning into the afternoon Tuesday.

Forecast precipitation 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday College of DuPage Weather

Snowfall into early Thursday

Wednesday most of the snow will lift into northeast Minnesota where totals will really start to add up along the North Shore of Lake Superior. By Thursday and Friday wrap-around bands of snow showers will spread across the state again.

Forecast precipitation 6 a.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Friday College of DuPage Weather

Most accumulating snowfall through Tuesday and Wednesday into early Thursday will be just north and west of the Twin Cities.

Snowfall forecast through 12 a.m. Thursday (additional snow will fall Thursday and Friday) NOAA via pivotal weather

Thursday and Friday will bring additional snowfall accumulations statewide followed by much colder air next week.