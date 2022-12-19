Expect increased road traffic at the airport around the holiday

Traffic was backed up for considerable distances outside of Terminal 1 on Saturday night and at Terminal 2 on Sunday afternoon. Airport officials attributed the delays to holiday passenger levels.

Airport officials say traffic will be high around the Christmas holiday this week, with Thursday and next Monday expected to be among the busiest days.

Drivers are encouraged to wait at an offsite location and only drive to Terminal 2 when their passenger is ready to be picked up.

For dropoff, MSP officials say to use either the baggage or ticketing level roadways at Terminal 1. Officials also recommend using the cell phone lot on Post Road to pick up passengers, rather than circling the terminal and adding to traffic.

You can find updated parking availability and security wait times on MSP’s website.