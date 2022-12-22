Your stories: Acts of kindness in 2022

Earlier this month we posted a request: Tell us about an act of kindness you experienced this year.

Many of the answers were simple but impactful stories of human connection: a thank you note or text, an invitation to coffee from a new friend, a meal delivered in times of need or a shoveled driveway.

“I recently had some medical conditions which required me to have surgery, and my family and my friends all came to support me to help me to do the things that I needed during this time where I really couldn't help myself. And I'm just so grateful for those acts of kindness for those wonderful people who are in my life,” said Robert Borman, Minneapolis.

Nicole Watson, director of the Catherine G. Murphy Gallery at St. Catherine University, had this to say during an Art Hounds interview about how much it means to have our efforts acknowledged:

“When I host events here at St. Kate's, inevitably, five minutes after I close the event, either online or in person, I get several emails from colleagues here at St. Kate's telling me how much they appreciated it, and how meaningful it was to them. And that is super meaningful to me because I think you always kind of wonder if anyone's kind of tracking what you do or why you do it or, you know, even just showing up. And so it's always really amazing to me that people take the time to send me a note.

And now I do it too. Anytime I go to an event, I take the time to send the organizer a note of thanks, because I know how much work goes into those sorts of things.”

“I came home and my garage door wouldn't work. I happened to have a phone number from a friend for someone who could come fix it. What I was most worried about was the cost. They came out from the northern suburbs of the Twin Cities to little Stillwater, and it was a simple mechanism that had to be fixed. And I was fully prepared to pay for a call-out charge; I was so grateful that he was able to fix it. And he said, “absolutely no charge.” I thanked him profusely. It was just really really kind,” said Megan Arney Johnston, Stillwater.

“I had Thanksgiving dinner with my partner's family, and they asked if I wanted to invite my mother, whom I hadn't seen in a while. Having her at Thanksgiving was the best thing I could imagine. My partner knew her, but the rest of the people in the group didn't, so that was very special to me,” said Raul Gomez, Minneapolis.

“This might not be your conventional act [of kindness], but over the last year I have appreciated so deeply a new friend. We connected during the pandemic and ended up taking an online class together. And it turns out we also live three blocks away from each other. So I've been going over to her house pretty much every Saturday morning and having a cup of coffee, and I just can't express how supportive and healing and essential those Saturday coffee dates have been to really [make life] feel okay,” said Sarah Larsson, Minneapolis.

“I'm a senior, and my next-door neighbor keeps my public sidewalk and driveway clear of snow, and it's a godsend, said Rick Tretheway.