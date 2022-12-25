Stillwater police seek help finding missing 20-year-old

The Stillwater Police Department requests help from the public to locate George Musser, 20. Courtesy of Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The Stillwater Police Department is asking for help to find a 20-year-old man last seen at Brian’s Bar in downtown Stillwater, Minn. early Christmas Eve morning.

George Musser was last seen around 2:10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, wearing a stocking cap, dark blue jeans and a dark grey flannel shirt.

He is a 5-foot-8-inch white male, with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 145 lbs.

If you have seen or know his whereabouts, please contact the Stillwater Police via Washington County Dispatch at 651-439-9381.