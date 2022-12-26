Thousands are trapped on Pine Ridge Reservation. Here's how you can help

While we have been focused on the weather in Minnesota, the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes in South Dakota have not been untouched by the dangerous temperatures and extreme snow.

Roads are blocked and resources are cut off. Some tribe members have had to burn their clothes in wood stoves to keep warm because they have ran out of firewood.

More than 30 inches of snow fell on the Pine Ridge Reservation followed by strong winds. Many people were stuck in their homes with no electricity.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday, and on Friday she said the National Guard would assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe as well, but conditions are still dire.

MPR News has compiled places that readers can donate to to help those in need.

Friends of Pine Ridge Reservation are working with Pine Ridge Reservation to collect blankets, quilts, comforters and heaters. Online donations can also be made to help with propane or firewood. Donate here.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe is asking for monetary donations to assist in the relief efforts of those recovering from the blizzard. Phone: (605) 747-2381. Donate here.

One Spirit is working to get essentials to people on the reservation. Any donations received at this time will be used to purchase firewood, supplies and food to take care of those critically in need. Phone: (570)-460-6567 Donate here.

First Families Now provides support for countless Native American children, elders and and families living on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. (605)-407-0414. Donate here.

Siċaŋġu Community Development Corporation is raising money for the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Donations will go to purchasing woods for families and cover the cost of tools to help clear pathways for safe travel. Donate here.

Do you have another organization to add? Please email sstroozas@mpr.org and we will add it to our list.