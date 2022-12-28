A midnight ‘bobber drop’ and 10 other unique New Year’s Eve parties

What’s the most Minnesota thing you could enlarge and drop from a high point at midnight on New Year’s Eve? According to the Midway Saloon in St. Paul, it’s a fishing bobber.

Georgia has a peach, Texas a cowboy boot and now, Minnesota has a fishing bobber -- and it’s about 6 feet tall and 16 feet around.

Midway Saloon, located at 1567 University Ave. W., is hosting what it says is the first New Year’s Eve bobber drop. The bobber drops at midnight but the outdoor event begins at 8 p.m.

Midway Saloon owner David Tolchiner said he wanted to find a Minnesota angle on the New York City Times Square ball drop.

“We just wanted to find something that represented Minnesota best and we landed on a bobber,” he said.

Beyond the bobber, here are other New Year’s Eve events to check out in Minnesota.

A New Year’s Celebration at the Minnesota Orchestra, Minneapolis

Ring in the New Year with Marin Alsop and Awadagin Pratt at Orchestra Hall. Pratt hasn’t performed with the Minnesota Orchestra since 1994 and Alsop is the subject of the 2021 documentary “The Conductor.” New York composer Jessie Montgomery will also be joining. Ring in the new year with vintage jazz from Belle Amour and a complimentary champagne toast.

Kiss Me - a ‘90s New Year Eve at 7th Street Entry Minneapolis

This is the fix for nostalgic millennials. Spend your evening with the ‘90s cover band “You Oughta Know'' bring your slip dresses, bombers, flannels and scrunchies and celebrate in ‘90s style. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or older.

New Year’s Eve Drag show at the Disco at Duluth Cider, Duluth

Ms. Cupcake and the cast of Zenith City Horror will be performing for an unforgettable night. Think platform heels, sequins and bell bottoms. The show begins at 10 p.m. and is for people 21 and older.

Bob and Reggie Stay Awake at Bryant Lake Bowl, Minneapolis

Ready for some laughs? Check out Bob and Reggie Stay Awake. They want to make it to midnight … but will they? Bob and Reggie Stay Awake is a silent physical comedy starring Joshua English Scrimshaw, Levi Weinhagen and Sulia Altenberg with live musical accompaniment by Rhiannon Fiskradatz. Tickets are $8 for kids 12 and under, $12 in advance or $15 at the door.

Under One Sky New Year’s Eve Celebration at Little Theatre Auditorium, New London

Join the five-piece swing band Miss Myra and the Moonshiners and six-piece funk band Sunshine and the Nightwalkers in New London for a cosmic night. From the wolf moon to the cold moon, celebrate the 12 moons of 2022 among the stars in west-central Minnesota.

New Year’s Eve at Muffy’s Basement, Buffalo

Celebrate like it’s 1922 at Muffy’s with your best 1920s glam. Tickets include appetizers, desserts, cigars, a champagne toast and dancing! Attendees must be 21 or older.

Honky Tonk New Year’s Eve at the Turf Club, Minneapolis

Keep it local with Cole Diamond, Turn Turn Turn and Molly Brandt at the Turf Club. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.

Beyonce Disco: New Year’s Eve at Amsterdam Bar & Hall, St. Paul

Enjoy pop-up drag shows, music by DJ OMGIGI and Friends and of course, Beyonce! The prompt for suggested attire is “sparkles, future and fame.” The party is from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and is for people 18 and older.

Shannon Blowtorch Presents 2023: New Year’s Eve Party at Uptown VFW, Minneapolis

Head to the VFW Post 246 and dance with DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Michael Grey and Queen Duin. Visuals by FNK, hosted by Purple Queen and a cameo appearance by Ehn Jey. The doors open at 9 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.

New Year’s Drag & Vendor Show at The Aquarium, Fargo

Drag returns to the Aquarium stage with performers Rosa Quartz, Nyxx, Kristina, Jessika from the volleyball team, Koi Fawkes and Damien Stone. Doors open at 10 p.m. and the show begins at 11 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older.