A top 4 January snowfall is finished; still mild Thursday, decreasing clouds

Our recent snow was a top producer. Temperatures will still be in the 20s south and east but cooler, in the teens in northwest Minnesota. Clouds will decrease through the day. Thursday night will be cooler with possible freezing fog.

After the big snowfall, skies clear out with cooler conditions moving in

The latest (and nearly final) snowfall tallies are impressive for many parts of Minnesota. The Twin Cities ended up with 14.9 inches of snow. You can browse snow totals here:

This was the fourth biggest January snowfall and 14th largest snowfall at any point in the season of records going back to 1884 for the Twin Cities. We’re experiencing our third snowiest season to date for the Twin Cities!

Top snowfalls for the Twin Cities Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Also notable was the amount of moisture in this storm. January snowfalls tend to be lighter and drier but this storm yielded 1.26 inches of water-equivalent precipitation for the Twin Cities. It was our fourth-highest precipitation event for January. The normal total precipitation for January is 0.88 inches.

Temperatures are still mild Thursday from the Twin Cities and southeast, mainly in the 20s. Highs will be in the teens in northwest Minnesota. Skies will be clearing out from north to south. That will help lead to freezing fog overnight Thursday night into early Friday.

Freezing fog at 4 a.m. Friday National Weather Service

Overnight low temperatures will fall into the single digits primarily across Minnesota into early Friday. There will be a few subzero readings northeast and the Twin Cities may hang on to 10 degrees.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into early Friday National Weather Service

Highs Friday will be just around 20 south with teens north, along with sunshine.

Forecast high temperatures Friday National Weather Service

Saturday will be slightly cooler than normal again with highs once again mostly in the teens to around 20 but again, with a fair amount of sunshine.

Forecast high temperatures Saturday National Weather Service

Milder next week with more snow late week?

Temperatures already warm to slightly above normal readings by Monday with highs in the 20s to even near 30, and those are sticking around.

Forecast high temperatures Monday National Weather Service

With no arctic air in sight, temperatures are forecast to favor above-normal readings in the medium range. Normal highs range from the teens north to the mid-20s south.

6-10 day temperature outlook Climate Prediction Center

While it looks quiet through the middle of the week, we’ll have to watch a potential system that could bring snow again Thursday.