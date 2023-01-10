Reports: Correa returns to Twins for 6 more years, $200M

Local and national media are reporting that pending a physical, the Minnesota Twins have re-signed superstar shortstop Carlos Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract.

Correa had 22 home runs, 64 runs batted in and hit 291 in one season with the Twins. He opted out of the last two years of his three-year deal with the team to explore the free agent market.

But that offseason marketplace has been filled with drama. Correa, a highly coveted player, signed similar deals first with the San Francisco Giants, and then the New York Mets. Both of those deals fell apart amid concerns about a right ankle injury he sustained in 2014.

Reports are he still has to pass a physical with the Twins to complete the deal. The Twins have not yet announced the signing.