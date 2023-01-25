Scoop! There it is: MnDOT opens voting in latest 'Name a Snowplow' contest

Bobsled Dylan? Mary Tyler More Snow? Blizzo?

Which of those — or 57 other possible names — ends up on state snowplows in Minnesota is now in your hands.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Wednesday issued its latest list of prospective snowplow names, for a third year of its popular “Name a Snowplow” contest.

The list of 60 names up for an online vote follows a call for entries late last year — and features the state's penchant for grafting popular culture onto winter.

In addition to the entries noted above — there’s also the contest’s usual Prince reference, Paisley Plow, and a Star Wars allusion: Han Snowlo. Other entries include Harmon Chillebrew, Blader Tot Hotdish and Miracle on Ice.

The list also includes a tribute to one of Minnesota’s most beloved comics: Plowie Anderson, a reference to Louie Anderson, who died a year ago this week.

Queen El-ice-a-beth and Sleetwood Mac round out the tributes to prominent and recently deceased public figures. The English monarch died last September, and Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie died in November.

As in past years, the names up for vote also include several Native American references: Waipahiƞte, the Dakota word for “snow plow”; Ičamna, the Dakota word for “blizzard”; and Goonodaabaan, the Ojibwe word for “snow vehicle.”

MnDOT said it received more than 10,000 suggestions that staff narrowed down to the field of 60.

“The agency considered a variety of factors when selecting the finalists, including uniqueness, frequency of submissions, Minnesota-specific ideas, and names that would be easily identifiable and understandable to most audiences,” MnDOT said in a news release.

Online voting to pick this year's winners runs through midnight on Feb. 3. Winners are set to be announced later in February.

The top eight names will go on plows in each of MnDOT's eight districts.

Plowy McPlowFace was one of the winning entries in MnDOT's first "Name a Snowplow" contest. MnDOT

Past MnDOT “Name a Snowplow” contest winners

Winter 2020-21

Plowy McPlowFace

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya

Duck Duck Orange Truck

Plow Bunyan

Snowbi Wan Kenobi

F. Salt Fitzgerald

Darth Blader

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow