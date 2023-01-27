U.S. poet laureate Ada Limón stops by the Twin Cities

To hear our conversation with Ada Limón, click play on the audio player above.

Award-winning poet Ada Limón is in the middle of a reading tour right now, doing her duty as the 24th and first ever Latina U.S. poet laureate. But not too long ago, she was bringing poetry into people's daily lives as host of The Slowdown, an APM Studios podcast.

Yesterday, MPR News producer Ngoc Bui got the chance to catch up with her when she made a stop at the U of M.

She shared her reflections on her new title and passing on the baton to Major Jackson as host for The Slowdown.

Ada Limón - The End of Poetry

She also read her poem, “The End of Poetry,” from her latest book, “The Hurting Kind”.