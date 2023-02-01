Minneapolis made little progress on homeless encampments in 2022. Why?

This is part one of a five-part series from MPR News examining how the city of Minneapolis approached homeless encampments in 2022.

Matthew Ichikawa was in shock. He’d seen tent encampments evicted all over Minneapolis for years now — some he lived at, some he didn’t — but this clearing was different.

“I have not seen this type of effort for this size camp, ever. Like, I can't believe,” Ichikawa said shortly after police entered the encampment in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of East Phillips before 7 a.m.

He and dozens of others had been staying in an empty lot just above the Midtown Greenway for months. Volunteers routinely delivered meals, basic necessities and supplies like naloxone, a medicine used to reverse opioid overdose.

Ichikawa sat on his bike in the middle of Bloomington Avenue that morning in September, watching as city dump trucks hauled out what was left after police forced residents to leave without time to gather their things.

Matthew Ichikawa watches as police clear an encampment where he had been living above the Midtown Greenway in the south Minneapolis neighborhood of East Phillips on Sept. 30, 2022. Grace Birnstengel | MPR News

The city has torn down encampments many times before, but something was new this time: Police taped off the encampment area for several blocks in all directions like a crime scene, preventing anyone from entering past the yellow tape. To Ichikawa, the way the city was dealing with its encampments had changed.

“The police won't even talk to us,” he said. “We've asked them several questions, and they give us the cold shoulder.”

Unsheltered homelessness has been an increasingly visible issue in Minneapolis for years, becoming top of mind for many residents in 2018 with what became called the Wall of Forgotten Natives, when hundreds of people — mostly Indigenous — lived in tents along Franklin and Hiawatha Avenues. At the time, it was widely considered the largest homeless encampment in Minnesota history.

Since then, camps with anywhere from a handful to hundreds of residents have regularly popped up in Minneapolis, often sticking around for months, sometimes years, through winters and extreme heat, before getting dismantled by authorities.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ran his 2017 campaign on a lofty promise of ending homelessness within five years, a deadline that passed last November.

While the city has increased its production of affordable housing during Frey’s tenure, his administration has been under much scrutiny for its zero-tolerance stance on encampments.

The city has been taking a whack-a-mole approach — kicking people out of camps and throwing everything in them away, only for people to have to acquire basic necessities all over again and pitch a tent somewhere else, sometimes just blocks away.

Cedar-Riverside encampment cleared in January

Crews of state and county workers clear a large homeless encampment in Cedar-Riverside. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

A tent encampment near Currie Park in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis is seen after a winter storm on Dec. 22. Ben Hovland | MPR News 2022

Cedar Riverside encampment residents near 15th Avenue South and 6th Street South in Minneapolis, on Jan. 18. Those staying at Cedar Riverside encampment were evicted this morning because it was the scene of a fatal shooting last week. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

There is no written policy or process on how Minneapolis clears encampments. The city said a group of leaders from various city departments, including the mayor, all meet to discuss the current conditions at encampments and then decide when and how a given encampment should be shut down, but there is no transparency with the public.

City employees and elected leaders often say encampments aren’t safe and pose public health concerns. Therefore, the thinking goes, we shouldn’t allow them to exist.

“If we as a city think it is appropriate for anybody to be living on the street, without a toilet, without water, without shelter — that is unacceptable for any city. We cannot normalize being unsheltered, and as a result, one person is too many,” said Saray Garnett-Hochuli, the city’s director of regulatory services, one of the departments involved in planning and carrying out evictions.

Another position acknowledges that yes, encampments are far from ideal, but in the meantime, people are homeless and living outside, so how can the city make that experience less treacherous and more tolerable?

In interviews with MPR News, two Minneapolis City Council members expressed frustration with Frey and the city’s reaction to encampments.

Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said using the poor living conditions of unsheltered residents as a reason to evict them “misses the point” and doesn’t address the core issue of homelessness.

“To say that living out in these cold conditions or with rat infestations … these are undignified, therefore you just can’t live that way,” Ellison said. “OK, well, I don’t have a lot of options. I’m going to live that way. I’m going to live some way. I’m not going to fade into oblivion, right?”

For people experiencing unsheltered homelessness, living in congregate camps can provide a stronger sense of safety and community. Neighbors and volunteers know where to bring supplies. The city’s four-person Homeless Response Team, which was created in 2021, regularly visits encampments to address neighbor concerns and attempt to connect people with shelter options, housing program referrals and other resources.

Ellison said people in city government have gotten frustrated with his stance, “almost as if I'm proposing that people should live outside,” he said.

“I'm not proposing that people should live outside. I'm saying that they do. I'm saying that they do and that we don't have the solutions for them not to, but that we could make living outside less miserable, less of a dangerous terrain than it currently is.”

Cedar Avenue encampment cleared in November

MPR News reporter Grace Birnstengel records audio on the edge of a tent encampment on Cedar Avenue beneath I-94 in the morning on Nov. 2, 2022 in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

People at a tent encampment on Cedar Avenue beneath I-94 pack up belongings in the morning on Nov. 2, 2022 in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

A Minneapolis public works street sweeper drives past an encampment near Cedar Avenue and S. 7th Street in the morning on Nov. 2, 2022 in Minneapolis. Ben Hovland | MPR News

According to Hennepin County, which oversees social services including homeless shelters in the county, daily supply of shelter beds often doesn’t meet the demand, and getting someone into housing with county assistance takes time. These two facts nearly guarantee that some people who are homeless will need to find shelter outside.

But in Minneapolis, that’s illegal.

In an interview with MPR News in November, Mayor Jacob Frey reiterated his stance that encampments shouldn’t exist.

“I don’t think that people should be staying outside in a state like Minnesota that, needless to say, is cold. The goal should be to get people inside,” Frey said.

COVID-19 exacerbated homelessness across the country. Minneapolis isn’t among the cities with the largest or fastest growing homeless populations, but at least 487 people in Hennepin County were homeless and living outside in January 2022.

So, what progress did the city make in ending unsheltered homelessness in 2022, and what’s been standing in the way?

This series from MPR News seeks to answer that. Read on below.

MPR News reporter Matt Sepic contributed to this report.

