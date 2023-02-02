One hundred and seventy cats and kittens, of 44 unique breeds, descended on the RiverCentre in downtown St. Paul for the 46th annual Saintly City Cat Show, which ran the last weekend in January.
Show manager Linda Mae Baker, who has been doing this for 38 years, says it’s a top-rated show of the Cat Fancier’s Association (known to cat folk as “The Fancy”), sort of the feline equivalent of the American Kennel Club.
Judges from around the country came to bounce and squeeze everything from dog-sized fluffed-up Maine Coons to the tiniest of mewing kittens. Baker says the local Saintly City Cat Club, which hosts the show, and the Cat Fancier’s Association are looking for new members:
“People are getting older. We're losing a lot of people,” Baker says. “Hopefully we get more young people in, because that’s what’s going to keep the Fancy going.”
