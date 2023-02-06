Home explosion in East Bethel injures several
Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported home explosion in East Bethel, Minn., north of the Twin Cities.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 a.m. Monday asked the public to avoid the area around Viking Boulevard NE and Greenbrook Drive NE as emergency personnel responded to an “active scene.”
Allina Health later confirmed that three people were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, one by helicopter and two by ambulance.
More reporting to come.
Gain a Better Understanding of Today
MPR News is not just a listener supported source of information, it's a resource where listeners are supported. We take you beyond the headlines to the world we share in Minnesota. Become a sustainer today to fuel MPR News all year long.