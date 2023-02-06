Home explosion in East Bethel injures several

Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported home explosion in East Bethel, Minn., north of the Twin Cities.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at about 8:30 a.m. Monday asked the public to avoid the area around Viking Boulevard NE and Greenbrook Drive NE as emergency personnel responded to an “active scene.”

Allina Health later confirmed that three people were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, one by helicopter and two by ambulance.

More reporting to come.