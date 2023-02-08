Duran Duran is first Grandstand show announced for 2023 Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair has announced its first Grandstand show for the 2023 fair.

Duran Duran — whose hits include “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “The Reflex,” and who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just last year — will play the Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 31.

They’ll be joined by music legend Nile Rodgers and CHIC, as well as Bastille.

Duran Duran was scheduled to play in Minnesota last August — at the Treasure Island Amphitheater — but that show was called off due to severe weather.

Tickets for this year's show at the State Fair go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 16. Prices range from $77 to $197.

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair will run from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.