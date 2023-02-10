Two injured in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant

Minneapolis police are investigating after someone shot and wounded two men inside an Uptown restaurant on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the BreakfastKlub, 1300 Lagoon Ave., just after noon and found two men suffering non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Paramedics took them to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police said the victims were inside the restaurant when at least one other person came inside and opened fire. There were no arrests in the case at last report.

The restaurant posted a statement on Instagram following the shooting.

“We appreciate your support and sincerely apologize to everyone who was present during the incident,” the statement read. “Unfortunately we have no influence over the ignorance of outsiders, but we will use this lesson to make our workplace and customers’ environments safer.”

The statement said the restaurant will remain closed until further notice.

It was the second recent shooting on that block. 23-year-old Gabriel Victor Mendoza-Cordova was working security at the Fire House restaurant next door when he was fatally shot in October. There've been no arrests in that case, either.