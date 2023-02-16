Sure step toward spring: First egg visible in Minnesota DNR's EagleCam nest

Ice out. Bulbs sprouting. Maple sap running. The first egg laid by the resident bald eagles in front of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam.

All signs of spring, and the latter happened Wednesday afternoon, just after noon, according to the DNR. The nesting pair of bald eagles on view has been prepping for the arrival for weeks, and the white egg was spotted for the first time as one of the birds stood in the nest.

The camera usually starts streaming the scene in November, and the eggs start showing up in February. They incubate for about five weeks, and the show goes on, with chicks added to the cast — although occasionally with heartbreaking and even grisly results. Only about half of bald eagles survive their first year.

The EagleCam has been streaming the long-long-long-form documentary for 10 years now. It’s attracted viewers from around the country and 150 other nations, and is a perennial draw for the DNR and its nongame wildlife fund.

A nighttime still image from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam showing a bald eagle with an egg in the nest. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources