Photos: Snow snapshots from Minnesotans around the state

Across southern and central Minnesota, MPR News audience members shared their favorite snow photos with us.

A snowy view of Montevideo, Minn., on Wednesday. Road visibility was rough with high winds and light snow, especially in western Minnesota. Courtesy of Patrick J. Moore A pick-up game of snow basketball between eight-grade traveling basketball teammates Wednesday, in Champlin, Minn. Sheryl Tuorila via Facebook An early morning view of snowdrifts in Minneapolis on Thursday. Courtesy of Jessica Rush via Facebook

Mona enjoys the outdoors. Courtesy of Becky Owen Teddy enjoying the outdoors on Thursday in Anoka, Minn. Courtesy of Jackie Henneman

Abigail, 5, goes skiing at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Minneapolis. Courtesy of Becky Owen Abigail, 5, skis over to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park. Courtesy of Becky Owen

Laelyn enjoys a snowy blizzard day in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of Franziska Simon via Facebook Laelyn and Emmalyn enjoy a snowy blizzard day on Thursday in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of Franziska Simon via Facebook Emmalyn enjoys a snowy blizzard day in Lakeville, Minn. Courtesy of Franziska Simon via Facebook