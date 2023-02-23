Radar

Heavy snow and wind blow across Minnesota

Minnesota

Photos: Snow snapshots from Minnesotans around the state

MPR News Staff
A scene with a snow covered statue
A snowy view of Montevideo, Minn., on Wednesday. Road visibility was rough with high winds and light snow, especially in western Minnesota.
Courtesy of Patrick J. Moore

Across southern and central Minnesota, MPR News audience members shared their favorite snow photos with us.

Send us your favorite snow-falling snapshots at tell@mpr.org and we’ll add them to our growing gallery. You can also tweet at us or send them to us on Facebook.

