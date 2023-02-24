Minneapolis Roof Depot demolition halted for now

A Hennepin County judge ruled Friday that the City of Minneapolis may not move forward with a planned demolition next week of the empty Roof Depot site in the East Phillips neighborhood.

The city wants to use the space to construct a public works facility. Residents who oppose demolition have proposed alternatives for the site such as an urban farm, a community center and a site for tiny homes to shelter unhoused people.

The group sued the city in 2020 saying the demolition poses pollution hazards. The city has maintained that it will employ soil remediation experts to clean up the site and have said the process would be safe.

Earlier this month, Judge Edward Wahl denied the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute’s (EPNI) request for a preliminary injunction saying there was “insufficient evidence” to show that contamination would be dispersed throughout the neighborhood.

The neighborhood group filed an appeal and requested a temporary restraining order be issued while the appeal makes its way through the courts.

Wahl granted that motion Friday, temporarily stopping the demolition scheduled for next week so the case can be heard by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. However, Wahl did not back away from his earlier ruling on the contamination risk.

East Phillips is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Minnesota, where 70 percent of residents are people of color and 30 percent speak languages other than English at home. It is home to Little Earth of United Tribes, a large and historic urban Native American community.

Activists occupied the site earlier this week and were removed by police. Activists also interrupted a Minneapolis City Council meeting on Thursday where council members reconsidered moving forward with current plans for demolition, but ultimately decided to move ahead.

Judge Wahl ordered the plaintiffs to raise money to cover some of the cost to the city to delay the project and secure the building, giving them two weeks to raise funds for coverage through a $10,000 bond.

It is not yet known when the Court of Appeals will hear the case.