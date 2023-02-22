'The fight isn't over': MPD arrests protesters at Roof Depot site

A day-long occupation of the Roof Depot site in the East Phillips neighborhood of Minneapolis ended last night when police swept the area and arrested eight people. Activists and neighbors had occupied the site for about twelve hours, camping out with tents, fires, and banners, to protest the planned demolition of the building.

Rachel Thunder, an organizer with the American Indian Movement, was one of the people arrested. She and other occupiers stayed on-site when police gave them a ten-minute warning to leave. She said she was charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

“This show of force and violence from the Minneapolis Police Department under the city’s orders is a testament to their fear,” Thunder said. “Our occupation was nothing but prayerful, peaceful, sober, safe and unifying.”

Today, city workers erected concrete barriers around the site.

“The city can — and will — demolish the building safely. The city hired third party experts —who have decades of experience and have worked in the East Phillips neighborhood — to assess the building and its surroundings, including the soil underneath and around the building,” a city spokesperson said in a statement to MPR News. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

The occupation was a culmination of a years-long dispute over the site. Last month, the Minneapolis City Council voted to demolish the building. East Phillips neighborhood organizations and residents advocate for alternative uses of the area, including converting it to an urban farm, a community center and a site for tiny homes to shelter unhoused people.

Residents oppose demolition because they believe it will release more pollution into the neighborhood. The lot used to be home to an arsenic superfund site, and the area is already polluted. The Minnesota Department of Health has recorded higher asthma deaths in East Phillips than in nearby neighborhoods.

Residents say they feel the pain of living in a polluted neighborhood. At a press conference today, Cassie Holmes told the story of her son, Trinidad Flores, who died of a heart condition at age 16 almost ten years ago. She believes the polluted neighborhood was to blame.

“We have relatives — 16, even younger — that die from asthma attacks and heart conditions in this community,” Holmes said. “We know that the city of Minneapolis and polluters have put many sources of toxic pollution in East Phillips. We like to say that we’re their sacrifice zone, because that’s how they treat us.”

Holmes has been involved in the debate over what to do with the site for years and said the city has not taken the neighborhood’s proposals for an urban farm and community center seriously.

Various Indigenous organizations and local leaders have put their support behind the East Phillips organizers opposing the demolition. At a press conference today, Marisa Cummings read a statement from the Metro Urban Indian Directors (MUID), a coalition of Indigenous organizations in the Twin Cities.

Volunteers set up tents and tepees at the Roof Depot site early in the morning of Tuesday. The Minneapolis City Council voted 7-6 to demolish the Roof Depot warehouse in the East Phillips neighborhood. Estelle Timar-Wilcox | MPR News

The statement addressed a history of “environmental racism” in East Phillips, noting that people of color in Minnesota suffer worse health outcomes and tend to live in areas with higher pollution.

“It is the desire of MUID for the city of Minneapolis to realign their activities … in the hopes of arriving at a cocreated solution to these issues that benefit all of our residents,” the statement read.

The city says the demolition will go ahead.

People gather around a fire to stay warm and play a drum at the Roof Depot site on Tuesday. Estelle Timar-Wilcox | MPR News

Organizers say the fight isn’t over. Their original plan had been to continue the occupation until the city met a list of seven demands, including the relocation of the Hiawatha Campus Expansion Project, total community control of the site and funding for an indoor farm.

On Thursday they plan to hold a car caravan to the Minneapolis City Council’s 9:30 a.m. meeting, where they plan to ask for a re-vote on the demolition. On Friday morning, an appeals court will deliver a decision on a lawsuit over the project. On Sunday, organizers are holding a block party to protest the planned demolition at the Roof Depot.

Thunder said that as long as the building stands, the community will keep fighting.

“I think that if the intention was for the city of Minneapolis to quiet this and to stop this prayer and this work … they made the wrong decision last night. Because their actions and the militarization of the Minneapolis Police Department only ignited this passion in our people,” Thunder said.