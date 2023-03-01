The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has decided that a bottled water plant proposed for Scott County does not require an environmental review.

California-based Niagara Bottling is proposing to build the facility in Elko New Market. It would bottle and sell up to 310 million gallons of water a year from the city's water supply, which comes from the Prairie du Chien-Jordan groundwater aquifer.

Some residents are worried about the impacts on the sustainability of the region's groundwater. They petitioned the DNR to require an environmental assessment worksheet.

But the DNR rejected that request, saying they didn't provide evidence that the project would have significant impacts on groundwater or nearby water bodies, such as the Vermillion River.

“The aquifer used by Elko New Market regularly and sustainably provides water to large municipalities throughout the county and southern metro area and is well-studied,” DNR spokesperson Gail Nosek wrote in an email.

The DNR’s decision also noted that most other cities in Scott County already pump much more water than Elko New Market.

Local resident Janelle Kuznia, who opposes the plant, said she's disappointed in the decision.

"We feel that what we're asking for is additional testing to make sure that there isn't an environmental impact,” she said. “We feel that we provided enough information for that."

Kuznia said residents are considering whether to appeal the decision.

The DNR would still need to approve an amended permit for the city of Elko New Market to pump additional groundwater for the plant. The agency said its review of that request will include an aquifer test to determine if the water is available.