These were the most visited national parks and memorials in 2022
Visits to U.S. national parks and memorials are starting to return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
The National Park Service, which oversees federal parks, memorials and historic sites released its annual visitation figures, and there were about 312 million attendees in 2022, a 5 percent increase from the previous year and a 4.7 percent decrease from 2019 before the coronavirus swept the nation.
Here were the most visited sites across the country in 2022.
Top 10 most visited
Blue Ridge Parkway, 15.7 million
Golden Gate National Recreation Area, 15.6 million
Great Smoky Mountains National Park, 12.9 million
Gateway National Recreation Area, 8.7 million
Lincoln Memorial, 7.8 million
George Washington Memorial Parkway, 7.4 million
Natchez Trace Parkway, 6.5 million
Gulf Islands National Seashore, 5.7 million
Lake Mead National Recreation Area, 5.6 million
Vietnam Veterans Memorial, 4.9 million
Visitors to the top eight parks accounted for 26 percent of total visitation. Some of the least visited sites include the John F. Kennedy National Historic Site, the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site and the Clara Barton National Historic Site.
MPR News is Member Supported
What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.
Other notable parks, such as the Grand Canyon, Yosemite and Yellowstone ranked at number 12, 20 and 25, respectively.
Thirty-eight percent of people went to recreation parks, 32 percent went to historical and cultural parks and 30 percent went to nature parks.
Since the agency began recording attendance in 1904, there have been 15.7 billion recreational visits to the National Park System.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.