Vikings release veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Vikings have released longtime linebacker Eric Kendricks, a high-profile move toward remaking the team's roster and staying under the NFL salary cap.

Kendricks is an eight-year veteran and has played his entire career with Minnesota. He led the team in tackles the past two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019, and was the team's nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton off-field service award in 2020.

The team said Monday it had terminated Kendricks' contract, part of the league-wide shakeout of roster moves as the annual NFL draft approaches next month.

The termination of Kendricks' contract means he can sign with another team before the league’s free agency period starts on March 15.