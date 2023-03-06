Sports

Vikings release veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks

Tim Nelson
St. Paul
Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) after making a reception during the second half of a game in October 2018. Vikings executives said Monday that Kendricks, an eight-year veteran of the team, had been released.
Bruce Kluckhohn | AP

Share

The Vikings have released longtime linebacker Eric Kendricks, a high-profile move toward remaking the team's roster and staying under the NFL salary cap.

Kendricks is an eight-year veteran and has played his entire career with Minnesota. He led the team in tackles the past two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019, and was the team's nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton off-field service award in 2020.

The team said Monday it had terminated Kendricks' contract, part of the league-wide shakeout of roster moves as the annual NFL draft approaches next month.

The termination of Kendricks' contract means he can sign with another team before the league’s free agency period starts on March 15.

MPR News is Member Supported

What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory