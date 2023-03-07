BCA investigating death of man found dead in lake after police pursuit

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday it's investigating the death of a man who was found dead in a Twin Cities lake following a police pursuit last summer.

The announcement came a day after hundreds of students walked out of school demanding an independent investigation into the death of Khalil Ahmad Azad.

The family of Khalil Azad is questioning the circumstances surrounding his death in July 2022. BLM Minnesota

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner previously said the 24-year-old Black man died of freshwater drowning in Crystal Lake.

His body was found July 5, two days after he allegedly crashed an SUV while fleeing from a Robbinsdale police officer who tried to stop him for speeding.

Azad ran from the crashed vehicle but two passengers, a man and a woman, stayed behind and can be heard speaking with officers on body camera video that Robbinsdale police released on Tuesday. Azad does not recognizably appear in the video.

Robbinsdale police, who requested the BCA investigation on Friday, said in a news release that Plymouth police dogs and a state patrol helicopter looked for Azad early on July 3, but called off their search after about a half hour.