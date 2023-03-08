Newly shuttered Diversity Council used money meant for other nonprofits to secure a loan

In the lead-up to its demise, a recently folded Rochester non-profit used funding meant for smaller organizations it worked with as collateral against a loan that would fix its financial woes.

The Diversity Council, which was among the oldest organizations in the city focusing on diversity and equity, was the fiscal sponsor for about a dozen smaller nonprofits — meaning it held and managed funding for those groups.

But recently, it has been plagued by personnel and financial concerns. These came to a head earlier this year when its former executive director abruptly left and the group announced it was folding.

According to an email sent by the group’s interim leadership, in December 2022, the Diversity Council used all of its assets, including money held for these smaller nonprofits, as collateral against the loan.

“The Diversity Council is unable to repay this loan at this time, which means that all assets are frozen until the lender decides how to handle the situation,” they wrote.

“It means that at this time, no funds can be transferred and no bills can be paid,” the email continued.

“We sincerely apologize for the significant impact this has on you. We are doing everything in our power to remedy the problem as soon as we can,” it said.

Terri Allred, whose firm is serving as interim leadership, was not immediately available for comment. Her group was hired earlier this year to help the struggling organization. In January, its former Executive Director Dee Sabol left suddenly.

Earlier this month, the Diversity Council announced it was closing on March 8.

In a statement, the board said that 10 months ago, it began an investigation into community and staff concerns that had been brought to them.

In January, it hired Allred and her team to chart a new course.

“After a comprehensive review of the previous year and taking the entire picture of organizational health into account, it quickly became apparent that the Diversity Council did not have the financial and human resources or sufficient stakeholder support to continue,” the statement said.

Interim leadership said they hope to have clarity on the situation this week, as the nonprofits that worked with the Diversity Council find a new fiscal sponsor.