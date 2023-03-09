Unions representing St. Paul parks, public works employees vote to authorize strike

A coalition of unions representing nearly 300 St. Paul city public works, parks and sewer and water employees has voted to authorize a strike as contract talks continue with the city.

Wednesday’s vote by workers who are part of the St. Paul Tri-Council does not guarantee that a work stoppage will happen. It sets in motion a cooling-off period during which contract talks can continue.

If talks break down, or if the union rejects a final contract offer, the soonest a strike could take place is March 20. Contract negotiations have been underway since last fall.

The St. Paul Tri-Council includes the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, Teamsters 120 and Laborers International Union of North America Local 363. Affected employees include street pavers, plow drivers, parks and forestry workers and St. Paul Regional Water Services staff who work across the water system.

The unions said wages are a sticking point in the contract talks, and said employee pay is not keeping up with inflation.

“Our members deserve the dignity of a raise that maintains their standard of living so they can provide for their families. Working people have budgets too and we are just trying to make ends meet,” AJ Lange, business manager of LIUNA Local 363, said in a statement.

The unions said they also are seeking a policy on preventing workplace violence, among other issues.