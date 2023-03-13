Minn. U.S. attorney charges 10 more people in Feeding Our Future case

Federal prosecutors in Minneapolis have charged another 10 people in connection with an alleged $250 million scheme to defraud government child nutrition programs.

Last fall, the U.S. Attorney's office charged 50 people allegedly tied to the nonprofit Feeding our Future with using phony documents and shell companies to steal funds meant for children in need. So far six people have pleaded guilty.

U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger provided more details at a Monday morning news conference in Minneapolis.

One of the new defendants — Lul Bashir Ali — operated a small storefront restaurant in Faribault. Authorities say Ali falsely claimed to have served 700,000 meals to children.

Mohamed Ali Hussein, the founder of the nonprofit Somali American Faribault Education, allegedly claimed to have served 1.2 million meals over a 10 month period in 2021.

Prosecutors say the two received more than $5 million in federal money.

Lugar said a third defendant, Kawsar Jama of Eagan, submitted $3.7 million in fake claims and spent at least part of the money on personal items.

“She wasn't buying food, Ms. Jama used phony invoices that she got from others to make it appear as thought she was buying food for these 2,560 people,” Luger said.

The charges are spread across four separate indictments and two criminal information documents, and include charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.