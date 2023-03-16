Latest storm brings rain turning to snow Thursday into Friday
Temperatures will fall through the day Thursday
Updated 9:35 a.m. Thursday
Falling temperatures will allow morning rain showers to turn to snow in the afternoon and evening Thursday. Snow showers will linger into Friday. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted across much of Minnesota.
Rain, snow mix turning to snow
Our latest storm system is bringing a mixed bag of precipitation starting as rain turns to snow through the day Thursday. By mid afternoon the precipitation will be all snow for most.
Temperatures will fall through the morning and afternoon allowing the changeover in precipitation type.
The above freezing temperatures to start and wet surfaces will limit accumulations in the Twin Cities and southeast Minnesota. Here’s an example of two different computer model outputs. On the left side are the model’s snowfall and on the right side is the ‘net positive snow depth change,’ i.e. what’s the impact on snow depth due to melting and compacting and may be a more accurate representation of the snowfall you’ll see at the end of the event. I think most of the Twin Cities area will see about 1 to 3 inches.
MPR News is Member Supported
What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.
The heaviest snowfall totals will be around Duluth and northeast Minnesota into Friday. Here’s the National Weather Service official forecast for snowfall, which I think is a bit on the high end for southern Minnesota:
Snow showers will linger on and off into Friday, especially for northeast Minnesota.
Colder behind the snow for Friday into the weekend
Behind the storm system will come some cold air. Watch for refreeze overnight Thursday night as temperatures drop into the teens and single digits across Minnesota into early Friday.
Highs will only be in the 20s and even 10s in western Minnesota Friday and Saturday.
Those readings are 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal for the dates.
The coldest temperatures will come Saturday night as skies clear out. Parts of western Minnesota could be below zero with the rest of the state falling into the single digits to around 10 degrees for overnight lows.
There are signs of consistent mild air next week. If NOAA’s American model (Global Forecast System) is to be believed, we could see our first 50 degree reading in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.