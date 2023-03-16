Latest storm brings rain turning to snow Thursday into Friday

Falling temperatures will allow morning rain showers to turn to snow in the afternoon and evening Thursday. Snow showers will linger into Friday. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted across much of Minnesota.

Rain, snow mix turning to snow

Our latest storm system is bringing a mixed bag of precipitation starting as rain turns to snow through the day Thursday. By mid afternoon the precipitation will be all snow for most.

Forecast precipitation 9 a.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Friday College of DuPage Weather

Temperatures will fall through the morning and afternoon allowing the changeover in precipitation type.

Forecast temperatures 9 a.m. Thursday through 9 p.m. NOAA via pivotal weather

The above freezing temperatures to start and wet surfaces will limit accumulations in the Twin Cities and southeast Minnesota. Here’s an example of two different computer model outputs. On the left side are the model’s snowfall and on the right side is the ‘net positive snow depth change,’ i.e. what’s the impact on snow depth due to melting and compacting and may be a more accurate representation of the snowfall you’ll see at the end of the event. I think most of the Twin Cities area will see about 1 to 3 inches.

Two computer models comparing forecast snowfall scenarios versus net change in snow depth (accounting for melting, compaction) NOAA via pivotal weather

The heaviest snowfall totals will be around Duluth and northeast Minnesota into Friday. Here’s the National Weather Service official forecast for snowfall, which I think is a bit on the high end for southern Minnesota:

Forecast snowfall totals from the National Weather Service Thursday into Friday National Weather Service

Snow showers will linger on and off into Friday, especially for northeast Minnesota.

Colder behind the snow for Friday into the weekend

Behind the storm system will come some cold air. Watch for refreeze overnight Thursday night as temperatures drop into the teens and single digits across Minnesota into early Friday.

Forecast low temperatures Thursday night into early Friday National Weather Service

Highs will only be in the 20s and even 10s in western Minnesota Friday and Saturday.

Forecast high temperatures Friday National Weather Service

Those readings are 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal for the dates.

Forecast temperature anomalies (difference from normal) Friday NOAA via pivotal weather

The coldest temperatures will come Saturday night as skies clear out. Parts of western Minnesota could be below zero with the rest of the state falling into the single digits to around 10 degrees for overnight lows.

Forecast low temperatures Saturday night into early Sunday National Weather Service

There are signs of consistent mild air next week. If NOAA’s American model (Global Forecast System) is to be believed, we could see our first 50 degree reading in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota.