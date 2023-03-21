One dead, one arrested after shooting in Howard Lake

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Monday in Howard Lake, Minn.

A statement from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a report of a shooting just after noon at 300 Dura Drive. That’s the address of a cabinet manufacturing facility. Authorities said the shooting happened in the parking lot.

Deputies found 20-year-old Adrian Montano Medina of Lester Prairie, Minn., suffering from a gunshot wound. Medina was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Authorities did not immediately release further details on the circumstances of the shooting.

A caller at the scene provided information on a suspect vehicle. Authorities stopped the vehicle near Waverly, Minn. and arrested a 23-year-old suspect from Glencoe, Minn. without incident. The sheriff’s office said deputies also recovered a firearm in the vehicle.

The suspect remained in the Wright County Jail as of Tuesday morning. Charges are pending.