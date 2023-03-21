Walmart to shutter Brooklyn Center location

Walmart has announced the closure of its Brooklyn Center location next month.

A spokesperson said in an email Tuesday it was a difficult decision, but the Brooklyn Center Walmart was an underperforming location and did not meet financial expectations.

They said staff will help customers transfer prescriptions by April 21 and associates will be eligible to transfer to other locations.

The store's closing marks the departure of yet another major retailer serving area residents in recent months. ALDI and Walgreens closed their north Minneapolis locations in February.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.