Egg hatches, chick visible in Minnesota DNR's EagleCam nest

A sure sign that spring is on the way: The egg in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam nest has hatched.

The DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Program reported Sunday night that the egg had hatched and that the chick was visible in the nest.

After sunrise Monday, the parents could be seen on the livestream tending to the chick. The little eaglet was largely hidden, but was occasionally visible as its parents moved around or checked on it.

The chick arrived just over a month after the EagleCam nest was buried in snow, which officials said may have provided beneficial insulation for what were then two eggs.

A still image from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam shows a bald eagle tending to its newly hatched chick. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

On March 1, the DNR reported that one of the two eggs had broken. At that time they acknowledged the sadness of losing one of the eggs — but also said the chick that hatched from the remaining egg would have a greater chance of survival.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam livestream.