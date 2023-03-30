Train derailment forces evacuations in western Minnesota

A train derailment early Thursday forced evacuations in the small town of Raymond, Minn., about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said that its dispatch center got a 911 call about 1 a.m. reporting a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train had derailed on the western edge of town. Emergency crews responded and found what were described as multiple train cars off the tracks, with some on fire.

A statement from the railroad said that 22 cars had gone off the tracks. The train had been carrying what the railroad described as “mixed freight.” When asked if there were any hazardous materials on the train, BNSF said only that the derailed cars were carrying ethanol and corn syrup.

Mayor and assistant fire chief Ardell Tensen said the derailment was loud enough that some of the city’s firefighters heard the cars crashing together along the tracks on the western edge of town.

Tensen said the city summoned help from nearby towns and decided to evacuate Raymond residents.

“Just smoke concern, and ethanol concern. We didn't know if they were going to blow up,” Tensen said.

Tensen told MPR News just after 6 a.m. Thursday that firefighters were letting some of the remaining ethanol burn out and much of the fire had been extinguished.

Highway 23 — the main highway in Raymond, between Willmar and Clara City — remained closed.

A view of the fire from Raymond, Minn. caused by a train derailment early Thursday. The derailment forced evacuations in the small town about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities. Matt Houchin via Facebook

The sheriff’s office said authorities ordered homes within a half-mile of the derailment evacuated and established an initial shelter at a school in nearby Prinsburg.

“The city of Raymond is not accessible to the public,” said a posting on the city fire department’s Facebook page early Thursday. The town has a population about 900, according to city officials.

The railroad reported no injuries as a result of the derailment. Local authorities said fire crews had been working at the scene for hours, but also reported no injuries.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to visit the site of the derailment Thursday morning around 9:15 a.m., along with Homeland Security interim director Kevin Reed, Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson, and Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

In a statement, Walz said he has been briefed by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and will meet with residents and offer state support.

The derailment comes about two months after a Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, that has heightened concern about rail safety around the nation. That Ohio derailment sparked a massive fire fueled by hazardous materials, and prompted evacuations.