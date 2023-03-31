Where to celebrate Easter weekend in Minnesota

April is here, signs of spring are starting to appear and Easter weekend is fast approaching. Whether you are religious or not, Easter can be a holiday that brings families and friends together. Here’s a round up of egg hunts and events for Easter weekend, observed Sunday, April 9.

Historic egg hunt

Hop over to the James J. Hill House for the Minnesota Historical Society’s annual Easter egg hunt. There will also be live music, Easter basket decorating, a scavenger hunt and more.

What: MNHS Easter Egg Hunt

Where: James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul

When: The egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, and doors open at 10 a.m. After the egg scramble, stick around for other activities.

Cost: Tickets are required for both children ($8) and adults ($12). Children under 2 get free admission, but require a free ticket.

Lake Superior Zoo Easter Egg-stravaganza

The zoo’s Easter program includes an Easter bunny meet-and-greet, egg hunting, magic shows and more. Food trucks will be available.

What: Easter Egg-stravaganza

Where: Lake Superior Zoo, 7210 Fremont St., Duluth

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 8. Zoo members get early access at 9 a.m.

Cost: The event is free for zoo members and kids under 2 years old. Advance tickets are $12 and tickets at the door are $16.

The largest egg hunt in the Twin Cities?

Renovation Church claims its egg hunt is the largest in the Twin Cities metro area, with 60,000 eggs. Kids up to 11 years old are invited to participate. Pre-registration is available online or you can register at the church when you arrive.

What: The Twin Cities’ largest egg hunt

Where: 12576 Lever St NE, Blaine, Minn. (across the street at Sunrise Elementary, which is a one-minute drive from Renovation Church)

When: Multiple egg hunts will take place Saturday and Sunday, April 8-9

Cost: The event is free, but participants must attend one of the Easter services to receive admission.

Renovation Church in Blaine, Minn. is hosting an Easter egg hunt for kids ages 0-11 with 60,000 eggs. Courtesy of Renovation Church

Family Easter party at Midtown Global Market

Hop on into the Midtown Global Market for a family-friendly Easter party. There will be a decoration station where kids can decorate their own bag, play games and then take off and explore the various bunny stops all around the market. Many stores and restaurants will have treats and toys to fill kids’ self-decorated Easter bags (while supplies last).

What: Family Easter party

Where: Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8

Cost: Free

Sibley Park bunny brunch and egg hunt

Enjoy a brunch featuring pancakes, fruit, coffee and juice before setting off on age-specific egg hunts at Sibley Park in Minneapolis.

What: Bunny brunch and egg hunt

Where: Sibley Park, 1900 E. 40th St., Minneapolis

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8, egg hunts begin at 11 a.m.

Cost: Prices range from $5 to $8

Gary Bendig via Unsplash

After Easter weekend: Egg hunt with your pup

If you are not able to go out on Easter weekend, McRae Park in Minneapolis is hosting a dog egg hunt the weekend after. Registered participants will receive a puppy basket to take home filled with treats and a toy.

What: Eggcellent Doggy Adventure

Where: McRae Park, 906 E. 47th St., Minneapolis

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 15

Cost: $10 for residents and $15 for non-residents