Cub Foods workers set Friday-Saturday strike at 33 Twin Cities stores

The union representing grocery workers at more than 30 Twin Cities-area Cub Foods stores says they plan to go on strike Friday and Saturday.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 represents more than 3,000 workers at 33 Cub Foods stores owned by parent company UNFI. The employees have been working without a contract since March 4.

They’re seeking better wages and benefits. The union said the planned walkout, coming just before the Easter holiday, also stems from unfair labor practices. Union leaders allege the company interfered with protected union activity.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, union members noted how grocery workers showed up throughout the pandemic despite the toll it took on them. Union negotiators say they have not felt respected during contract talks.

In a statement, Cub Foods said it “has proposed historic wage increases and agreed to ongoing union health and pension plans on terms specifically requested by the union,” and is willing to keep negotiating.

“In the event there is a strike, we are prepared to implement contingency plans to ensure the continued availability of the products and services our guests have come to count on from Cub,” the company said.

The planned walkout would not affect more than 40 other Minnesota Cub stores that are owned and operated by franchisees. Union members said labor contracts are in place for those stores.