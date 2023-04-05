Photos: Massive waves hit Minnesota's North Shore amid winter storm
MPR News freelance photographer Derek Montgomery captured photos of massive waves hitting the shores of Lake Superior in northern Minnesota on Wednesday.
The photos were taken at various locations, including Split Rock Lighthouse State Park and Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay. The waves, generated by a winter storm that hit the North Shore on Tuesday and Wednesday and reached heights of up to 20 feet, crashing against cliffs and encasing trees in ice.
The storm also brought winds gusting at 60 mph or more, making for treacherous conditions on the lake. Despite the danger, a surfer was photographed catching a wave with the iconic Split Rock Lighthouse in the background.
MPR News is Member Supported
What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.