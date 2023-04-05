Photos: Massive waves hit Minnesota's North Shore amid winter storm

MPR News freelance photographer Derek Montgomery captured photos of massive waves hitting the shores of Lake Superior in northern Minnesota on Wednesday.

The photos were taken at various locations, including Split Rock Lighthouse State Park and Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay. The waves, generated by a winter storm that hit the North Shore on Tuesday and Wednesday and reached heights of up to 20 feet, crashing against cliffs and encasing trees in ice.

With Split Rock Lighthouse in the background, a surfer catches a wave Wednesday near Silver Bay, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

The storm also brought winds gusting at 60 mph or more, making for treacherous conditions on the lake. Despite the danger, a surfer was photographed catching a wave with the iconic Split Rock Lighthouse in the background.

Large waves crash against the cliffs on Wednesday, on Crystal Bay in Lake Superior near Shovel Point and Tettegouche State Park. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Tree branches encased in ice near Lake Superior during a large winter storm that hit the area Wednesday, at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park near Silver Bay, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Spray from large waves washes across trees encased in ice on Wednesday, at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay, Minn. Derek Montgomery for MPR News