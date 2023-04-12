Minnesota’s outlook for spring flooding remains well above normal, particularly on the St. Croix River and the Mississippi River downstream from St. Paul, according to the National Weather Service in the Twin Cities.

In its latest spring flood outlook, the weather service said Minnesota is “now within about two weeks of seeing the peak flows for this spring, and many streams will begin flooding in the next week.” The weather service recommends watching weather forecasts and associated river forecasts to get the best idea of what to expect and when to expect it.

In western Minnesota, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D., is saying the Red River’s flood risk is also high, with the possibility of a top 10 flood in some locations. Significant overland flooding is also possible in addition to river flooding.

Flood preparations are in high gear across the state as warm weather is likely to send rivers rising across Minnesota. Communities along the St. Croix River, like Afton and Stillwater, have already been taking action by filling sandbags and moving boats.

Ahead of potentially historic flooding:

The City of St. Paul declared a local flood emergency last week in response to anticipated flooding. The declaration allows the city to quickly mobilize and purchase resources if needed. It also ensures the city can qualify for reimbursement should a federal declaration be declared.