Huge law enforcement escort takes fallen deputy home

A huge procession of law enforcement vehicles escorted Pope County Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen's body back to his hometown of Glenwood Monday.

He was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence report in the town of Cyrus Saturday.

A procession for fallen Pope County Deputy Josh Owen makes its way through Glenwood, Minn. on Monday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Two of his colleagues were also injured during the shooting, and the suspect in the incident died.

Before the procession arrived, community members lined both sides of the main street in Glenwood, shoulder to shoulder in some areas. They all came out to pay their final respects to Deputy Owen. They were joined by area law enforcement personnel, city workers — some who parked their plows just off the route — EMTs, and fire departments from around the area.

People line the roadside in Glenwood, Minn. as a procession for fallen Pope County Deputy Josh Owen makes its way to a funeral home on Monday. Tim Evans for MPR News

Eerie quiet

Just before 11 a.m. one of the fire department vehicles' sirens sounded briefly. Firefighters walked out to the edge of the road and removed their hats and helmets and stood there. An eerie quiet descended as everyone looked out east of town waiting for the procession.

Off in the distance, a speckle of red, white and blue appeared: the lights of the first law enforcement vehicles coming toward town. More vehicles and more lights followed.

Eventually the sheer number of flashing lights swelled and became almost dizzying. There were what felt like hundreds of patrol vehicles from across the state.

As the vehicle carrying deputy Owen's body passed some people cried and embraced each other.

The casket of fallen Pope County Deputy Josh Owen is removed from a hearse in Glenwood, Minn. following a two-hour procession from the Midwest Medical Examiners Office in Ramsey County on Monday. Tim Evans for MPR News

In the crowd, Pam Welsch said she knew Deputy Owen. He recently helped a friend of hers who was a victim of domestic violence.

“He came out to her house one night and put some cameras out. And he just went above and beyond to make sure that she was being heard and being safe,” Welsch said. “And that's just who the person he is. That's just who he was to the people around us. So very awesome, man, very loved, very respected. And it breaks my heart, you know."

Welsch said Owen will be sorely missed.

A vigil featuring fallen Pope County Deputy Josh Owen’s squad car sits outside the Pope County Courthouse in Glenwood, Minn. on Monday, April 17, 2023. Tim Evans for MPR News

At the Legislature on Monday morning, Republican State Representative Paul Anderson of Starbuck in Pope County asked the Minnesota House to honor Deputy Josh Owen.

“With this incident, seven law enforcement officers have been shot so far this year in Minnesota, and that has to stop. I would ask that you rise for a moment of silence in honor of Pope County Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen,” Anderson said.

Visitation for Owen will be at the Minnewaska Area High School in Glenwood on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and then on Saturday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m.

The funeral service will follow immediately afterwards at the school.